Corey Bond is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bond has violated his probation. Bond was convicted of burglary.



Bond is 37 years old. Bond has brown hair and eyes.



Bond is 5’11” tall and weighs 145 pounds.



The last known address for Bond is 2851 County Line Road Watkins Glen, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Bond, please call 607-535-8222.