Courtney Wheeler is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Wheeler has violated her probation. Wheeler was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Wheeler is 21 years old and has pink hair and green eyes.
Wheeler is 5’7″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. Wheeler has multiple piercings.
The last know address for Wheeler is 418 Lower Pace Road in Corning.
Wheeler also has ties in the City of Corning.
If you know the whereabouts of Wheeler, please call 622-3911
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Courtney Wheeler
