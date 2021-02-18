Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Courtney Wheeler

Mark L. Dailey is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office. Dailey is wanted for aggravated unlicensed operations of a motor, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Dailey is 36 years old and has brown hair and eyes.

Dailey is 5'10" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

The last know address for Dailey is 208 W. Hudson St in Elmira.

If you know the whereabouts of Dailey, please call 737-2933