Danial Sargent is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant has been issued after Sargent failed to appear in court. Sargent is charged with burglary.



Sargent is 32 years old. Sargent has blonde hair and green eyes.



Sargent is 5′ 10″ tall. and weighs 240 pounds.



The last known address for Sargent is 3794 Watkins Rd. Lot 114 Millport, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Sargent, please call 607-737-2933.