Daniel A. Ford is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Ford is wanted for using another person’s benefit card.



Ford is 37 years old. Ford has black hair and brown eyes.



Ford is 5’9″tall and weighs 220 pounds.



The last know address for Ford is 195 Steuben St. Apt 102 in Corning.



If you know the whereabouts of Ford, please call 607-622-3911