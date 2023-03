Donald Campbell Jr. is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Campbell has failed to register as a sex offender.



Campbell is 31 years old. Campbell has blonde hair and and green eyes.



Campbell is 5’10” tall and weighs 170 pounds.

The last known address for Campbell is 162 Boardman St. Elmira, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Boardman, please call 607-737-2933