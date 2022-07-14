Donnie Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear for sentencing after being convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine.



Bonham is 51 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and brown eyes.



Bonham stands 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.



The last known address for Bonham is 2536 Church St. Rock Stream, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Bonham, Please call 607-535-8222