Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear at his sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing Methamphetamine.



Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and brown eyes.



Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.



The last know address for Bonham is 2536 Church St. Rock Stream, N.Y. 14878



If you Know the whereabouts of Bonham, please call 607-535-8222