Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to show up in court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing meth.



Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and brown eyes..



Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.



The last known address for Bonham is 2536 Church St. Tock Stream, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Bonham, please call 607-535-8222