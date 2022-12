Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine.



Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes.



Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.



The last known address for Bonham is 2536 Church Rd. Rock Stream, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Bonham. please call 607-535-8222