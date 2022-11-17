Earnest E. Simons is want by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated the terms of his probation. Simons was convicted of criminal mischief.



Simons is 32 years old. Simons has red hair and blue eyes.



Simons is 6’7″ tall and weighs 225 pounds.



The last know address for Simons is 114 Owego St. in Montour Falls, N.Y.



If you the whereabouts of Simons, please call 607-535-8222