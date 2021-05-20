Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Earnest E. Simons

Earnest E. Simons

Earnest E. Simons is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated his terms of probation. Simons was convicted of criminal mischief.

Simons is 50 years old and red hair and blue eyes.

Simons is 6’7″ tall and weighs 225 pounds.

The last known address for Simons is 114 Owego St. in Montour Falls

If you know the whereabouts of Simons, please call 535-8222

