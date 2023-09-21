Elizabeth Northrup is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Northrup has violated her probation. Northrup was convicted of criminal possession of a forged instrument.



Northrup is 34 years old. Northrup has brown eyes and red hair.



Northrup is 5’1″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.



Northrup has multiple tattoos. Tribal tattoo on her back. Shawn 7-8-09 on her the neck. Flower on her right shoulder. Cameron on her left arm.



The last known address for Northrup is 57 John St. Apartment 101.



If you know the whereabouts of Northrup, please call 607-622-3911.