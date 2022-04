Emily Derenzo is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Derenzo is wanted for failure to pay child support.



Derenzo is 33 years old. Derenzo has brown/red hair and brown eyes .



Derenzo is 5″7″ tall and weighs 135 pounds.



The last known address for Derenzo is 674 County Route 115 in Lindley.



If you know the whereabouts of Derenzo, please call 607-622-3911