Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Eric Hess

TT Mostwanted
Posted: / Updated:

Eric Hess

Eric Hess is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. A Superior Court warrant has been issued for his arrest. Hess is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. One count of criminal sale of a controlled substance. Hess is also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Hess is 36 years old. Hess is six feet tall and weighs 260 pounds.

Hess is bald and has blue eyes.

The last known address for Hess is 8346 Wells Road Little Genesee, N.Y.

If you know the whereabouts of Hess, please call 737-2933

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now