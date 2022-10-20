Ezeakle Spencer Wydra is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Wydra is charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief.



Wydra is 42 years old. Wydra has light brown hair and green eyes.



Wydra is 6’2″ tall and weighs 230 pounds.



Wydra is said to be homeless.



The last known addresses for Wydra are 7200 Mitchellville Hill Rd. in Prattsburg, 6688 Stickney Rd. in Prattsburg, 333 E. William St. in Bath, and 8570 Urbana Rd. in Hammondsport.



If you know the whereabouts of Wydra, please call 607-622-3911