Felix J. Torres is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Torres failed to show up for his court appearance. Torres is charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of petit larceny.



Torres is 30 years old. Torres has black hair and brown eyes.



Torres is six feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.



The last known address for Torres is 15 Highland Drive Dundee, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Torres, please call 607-535-8222