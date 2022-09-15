Felix J. Torres is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Torres failed to show up for a court date. Torres is charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of petit larceny.



Torres is is 30 years old. Torres has brown eyes and black hair.



Torres is six feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.



The last known address for Torres is 15 Highland Drive in Dundee, N.Y.



If you know the whereabout of Torres, please call 607-535-8222.