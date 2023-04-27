Gary S. Naylor is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Naylor is charged with felony bail jumping.



Naylor is 46 years old. Naylor has black hair and green eyes.



Naylor is 5’10” tall and weighs 175 pounds.



Naylor has a tattoo on his left leg,



The last known address for Naylor is 1312 Ladd Road Westfield, Pa.



If you know the whereabouts of Naylor, please call 607-622-3911.