Heather Felker is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Felker has violated her probation. Felker was convicted of falsifying business records.



Felker is 40 years old.



Felker has brown hair and hazel eyes.



Felker is 5’2″ tall and weighs 100 pounds.



The last known address for Felker is 21 Truesdale St. Rochester, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Felker, please call 607-737-2933