Isaac A. Arnold is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Arnold has violated the terms of his probation. Arnold was convicted of robbery.



Arnold is is 21 years old. Arnold has blue eyes and brown hair.



Arnold is 5’9″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.



The last known address for Arnold is 7114 State Route 415 Apt. 102 in Bath. The other known address for Arnold is 304 Walter Smith Terrace in the City of Corning.



If you know the whereabouts of Arnold, please call 607-622-3911