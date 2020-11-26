Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Isaiah J. Bingham

Cody J. Gaylord is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office. Gaylord is charged with DWI, DWAI, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful fleeing from a police officer.

Gaylord is 32 years old and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Gaylord stands 5'11" tall and weighs 152 pounds.

The last known address for Gaylord is 710 Pattinson St. in Elmira

If you know the whereabout of Gaylord, please call 737-2933