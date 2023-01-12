Ivan Caparulo is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Caparulo has failed to pay child support.



Caparulo is 39 years. Caparulo has brown hair and eyes.



Caparulo is 5’6″ tall and weighs 160 pounds



Caparulo has a beard. Caparulo also has several tattoos on his arms, back, neck, and chest.



The last known address for Caparulo is 4640 Cameron North Jasper in Cameron.



If you know the whereabouts of Caparulo, please call 607-622-3911.