(WETM) – This week’s Twin Tiers Most Wanted suspect is Jacob Buck.

Buck, 35, is wanted for driving while intoxicated. His last known address is on Brown Town Road in Caton. Identifying tattoos include a lion on his chest, a footprint on his back, and a tombstone on his arm.

Anyone who knows of Buck’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 622-3911.