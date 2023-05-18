Jamerson J. Abeel is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Abeel is wanted for not paying child support.



Abeel is 44 years old. Abeel has blond hair and brown eyes.



Abeel is 5’7″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.



The last know address for Abeel is 134 Nayor Lane Painted Post, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Abeel, please call 607-622-3911.