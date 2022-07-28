James S. Clark is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Clark has been convicted of burglary in the third degree. Clark has since violated the terms of his probation.



Clark is 34 years old and has brown hair and blue eyes.



Clark is 5’10” tall and weighs 157 pounds.



Clark has multiple tattoos. Clack has a cross, angel, skull, Fox Racing, mom, and brotherhood



The last know address for Clark is 385 South Main St. in Elmira.



If you know the whereabouts of Clark, please call 607-622-3911