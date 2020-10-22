Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jamie Lawson

Linda L. Campbell is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office. Campbell is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Campbell is also charged with DWAI with a prior conviction within the last ten years.

Campbell is 35 years old. Campbell is 4'11" tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Campbell has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The last known address for Campbell is 718 Clinton St. in Elmira.

If you know the whereabouts of Campbell, please call 622-3911