Jason M. Barker is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Barker has violated his probation. Barker was convicted of aggravated operation of a motor vehicle.



Barker is 39 years old. Barker is bald and has blue eyes. Sometimes he wears glasses.



Barker is 5’11” tall and weighs 190 pounds.



Barker has multiple tattoos.



The last known address for Barker is 200 E. High St Painted Post, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Barker, please call 607-622-3911