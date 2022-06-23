Jason R. Lewis is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis is wanted for not appearing in court. Lewis is charged with grand larceny in the 4th degree.



Lewis is 39 years old. Lewis has brown hair and eyes.



Lewis is 5’10” tall and weighs 260 pounds.



The last known address for Lewis is 8911 Kettle Road in Savona, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Lewis, please call 607-535-8222