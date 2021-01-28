Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Javier Rivera

TT Mostwanted
Posted: / Updated:

Javier Rivera

Javier Rivera is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Rivera has violated his probation. Rivera was convicted of grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Rivera is 25 years old and has black hair and brown eyes.

Rivera is 6’1″ tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Rivera has a tribal tattoo across his chest with a king crown.

The last know addresses for Rivera are 63 W. First St. or 165 Pearl St both in Corning.

Rivera is known to frequent Elmira quite often.

If you know the whereabouts of Rivera, please call 622-3911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now