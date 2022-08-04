Jeffery Clougherty is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Clougherty failed to appear for his sentencing in Schuyler County Court.



Clougherty is 53 year old. Clougherty has brown hair and eyes.



Clougherty is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.



The last know address for Clougherty is 34 Hunt Hill Ithaca,

N.Y.



If you know the whereabout of Clougherty, please call 607-535-8222