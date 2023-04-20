Jeremy Cornell is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Cornell is charged burglary and has not shown for his court appearance. A Superior Court warrant has been issued for his arrest.



Cornell is 47 years old. Cornell has brown hair and blue eyes.



Cornell is 6’2″ tall and weighs 240 pounds.



Cornell is homeless.



If you know the whereabouts of Cornell, please call 607-737-2933