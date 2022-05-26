Jessica A. Bennett is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Bennett is wanted for misuse of a food stamps electronic device. A class A misdemeanor. Bennett knowingly used another person benefit card. Bennett is charged is also charged with petit larceny.



Bennett is 29 years old. Bennett has brown hair and hazel eyes.



Bennett stands 5’5″ tall and weighs 112 pounds.



The last known address for Bennett is 110 Confer Lane in Wellsboro, Pa. or 219 Tuscarora Road in Osceola, Pa.



If you the whereabouts of Bennett, please call 607-622-3911