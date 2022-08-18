Jessica E. Blood is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Blood has violated the terms of her probation. Blood was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.
Blood is 32 years old and has brown hair and eyes.
Blood is 5 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds .
The last known address for Blood is 38 High St. In Bradford,, Pa.
If you know the whereabouts of Blood, please call 607-622-3911
Jessica E. Blood Mug Shot
