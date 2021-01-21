Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jessie Delossantos

Jessie Delossantos

Jessie Delossantos ia wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Delossantos is charged with resisting arrest.

Delossantos is 21 years old and has brown hair and eyes.

Delossantos is 5″4″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The last known address for Delossantos is 150 O’Hanlon St. in Horseheads.

If you have seen Delossantos, or know where he is, please call 737-2933

