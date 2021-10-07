Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jody Lee Taylor

Jody Lee Taylor is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor has violated the terms of his probation.
Taylor was convicted of aggravated operation of a motor vehicle.
Taylor is 49 years old. Taylor has brown hair and green eyes.
Taylor is 6’1″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.
The last know addresses for Taylor is 163 E. Third St in Corning. The other address is 6160 Robie Road in Savona
If you know the whereabout of Taylor, please call 622-3911
