John M. Risley is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
Risley is wanted on a probation violation. Risley was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon.
Risley is 42 years old. Risley has brown hair and eyes.
Risley is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.
The last known address for Risley is 300 E. Third St. Apt 204 in Corning.
If you know the whereabouts of Risley, please call 622-3911
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: John M. Risley
