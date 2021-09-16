Twin Tiers Most Wanted: John M. Risley

TT Mostwanted
Posted: / Updated:

John M. Risley

John M. Risley is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Risley is wanted on a probation violation. Risley was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon.

Risley is 42 years old. Risley has brown hair and eyes.

Risley is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.

The last known address for Risley is 300 E. Third St. Apt 204 in Corning.

If you know the whereabouts of Risley, please call 622-3911

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now