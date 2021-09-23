Johnathan M. Buckley is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Buckley failed to appear at the Town of Catherine. Buckley is charged with menacing.
Buckley is 25 years old. Buckley has brown eyes and black hair.
Buckley is 6′ feet all and weighs 160 pounds.
The last known address for Buckley is 100 Clawson BLVD Apt. 121 in Montour Falls.
If you know the whereabouts of Buckley, please call 535-8222.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Johnathan M. Buckley
Johnathan M. Buckley is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Buckley failed to appear at the Town of Catherine. Buckley is charged with menacing.