Jordan C. Jones is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Jones has violated his probation. Jones was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon.
Jones is 25 years old. Jones has brown hair and eyes.
Jones is 5’11” tall and weighs 210 pounds.
Jones has a lion tattoo on his right arm.
The last known address for Jones is Green Acers Trailer Park Lot 37 in Bath, N.Y. Jones has a previous address of 9 Elm St. in Bath
If you know the whereabouts of Jones, please call 607-622-3911
Jordan C. Jones mug shot Steuben County Sheriff’s Office
Jordan C. Jones is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Jones has violated his probation. Jones was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon.