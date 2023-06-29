Jordan C. Jones is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Jones has violated his probation. Jones was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon.



Jones is 25 years old. Jones has brown hair and eyes.



Jones is 5’11” tall and weighs 210 pounds.



Jones has a lion tattoo on his right arm.



The last known address for Jones is Green Acers Trailer Park Lot 37 in Bath, N.Y. Jones has a previous address of 9 Elm St. in Bath



If you know the whereabouts of Jones, please call 607-622-3911