Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jordan Taylor

TT Mostwanted
Posted: / Updated:

Jordan Taylor

Jordan Taylor is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor is wanted for violating her probation. Taylor was convicted of falsely reporting an incident.

Taylor is 22 years old. Taylor has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Taylor is 5’3″ tall and weighs 135 pounds.

The last known address for Taylor is 214 A Steuben St. in Bath.

If you know the whereabout of Taylor, please call 622-3911

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now