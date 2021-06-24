Jordan Taylor is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor is wanted for violating her probation. Taylor was convicted of falsely reporting an incident.
Taylor is 22 years old. Taylor has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Taylor is 5’3″ tall and weighs 135 pounds.
The last known address for Taylor is 214 A Steuben St. in Bath.
If you know the whereabout of Taylor, please call 622-3911
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jordan Taylor
