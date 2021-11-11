Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joseph Baudendistle

Joseph Baudendistle

Joseph Baudendistle is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Baudendistle has a warrant for his arrest.
Baudendistle is charged with criminal posseesion of a controlled substance and unlawful manufacture of meth.

Baudendistle is 47 years old. Baudendistle has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Baudendistle is 6’0″ tall and weighs 170 pounds

the last known address for Baudendistle is 6122 State Route 13, Cayuta, N.Y.

If you know the whereabouts of Baudendistle. Please call 737-2933

