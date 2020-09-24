Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joseph R. Hollar

(WETM) - Mark L. Dailey is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office for unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.

Dailey is 36 years old with brown hair and eyes. He is 5'10" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

His last known address is the 200 block of W. Hudson St. in Elmira.

If you know the whereabouts of Dailey, please call 737-2933