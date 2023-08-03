Joseph Swinko is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Swinko has violated his probation. Swinko was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance.



Swinko is 32 years old. Swinko has brown hair and hazel eyes.



Swinko is six feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.



The last known address for Swinko is 1507 Lake St. Apt. B, Elmira, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Swinko, please call 607-737-2933