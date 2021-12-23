Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joseph Teets

Joseph Teets is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Teets is charged with burglary, criminal possession of a stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Teets is 25 years old. Teets has brown hair and blue eyes.

Teets is 5″8″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

The last known address for Teets is 432 Fairway Ave in Southport.

If you know the whereabouts of Teets, please call 737-2933

