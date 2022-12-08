Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child.



Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes.



Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.



The last known address for Woodworth is the Colonial Motel in Penn Yan, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Woodworth, please call 607-535-8222