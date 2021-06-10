Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.
Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child.
Woodworth is 31 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes.
Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.
The last know address for Woodworth is Colonial Hotel in Penn Yan.
if you know the whereabout of Woodworth, please call 535-8222
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth
