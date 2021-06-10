Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) - Isabella Wolcott of Steuben County has won a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school as part of New York's 'Get A Shot to Make Your Future' COVID-19 vaccine incentive, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Wolcott was part of the second round of 10 winners who will receive a full scholarship to any New York public college or university, including tuition and room and board for receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.