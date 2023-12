Joshua Putman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Putman is charged with absconding from probation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Putman is 30 years old and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Putman is 6’2″ and weighs 150 pounds.

The last known address for Putman is 321 Broadway Street, Elmira, N.Y. He has also been known to stay at Catholic Charities Samaritan Center.

If you know the whereabout of Putman, please call 607-535-8222.