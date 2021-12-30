Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Justin Hyde

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - In celebration of Music in our Schools Month, the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes will perform "Música Diversa" at the Clemens Center.

The performance will celebrate music from underrepresented composers from diverse backgrounds. These composers include Florence Price, the first African-American woman recognized as a symphonic composer, William Grant Still—whose "Symphony No. 1" first premiered in Rochester—and Bright Sheng, a Chinese-American conductor.