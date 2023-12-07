Kellie M. Kelly is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Kelly is charged with identity theft, criminal possession of stolen property, and petit larceny. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.



Kelly is 38 years old. Kelly has blond hair and blue eyes.



Kelly is 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 pounds



The last known address for Kelly is 232 E. 2nd. St. Corning, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts, of Kelly, please call 607-737-2933