Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kendrick Buchanan turns himself in

UPDATE: Kendrick Buchanan has turned himself in, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Kendrick Buchanan, 25, is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly violating his probation.

Buchanan was convicted of aggravated criminal contempt that caused physical injury.



Buchanan has brown hair, blue eyes, a beard, and a mustache, as well as multiple tattoos.



Buchanan’s known tattoos include a flower and moon on the left hand, a wolf and candle holder on the left leg, and a candle and a building in flames on his left forearm.



The last known address for Buchanan is the 300 block of Denison Parkway in Corning.



If you know the whereabouts of Buchanan, please call 622-3911