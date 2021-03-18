Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenneth Schorpp

Kevin M. Schlosser is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office. Schlosser has violated his probation. Schlosser was convicted of petit larceny.

Schlosser is 30 years old and blue eyes and sandy hair.

Schlosser is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds.

The last known address for Schlosser is 511 W. Second St. Apt B in Elmira.

If you know the whereabout of Schlosser, please call 737-2933